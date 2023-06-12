COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum 2023: Full agenda and speaker line-up revealed

Moving with the Times

COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum 2023: Full agenda and speaker line-up revealed

COVER is pleased to announce the line-up of confirmed speakers and discussion topics for the upcoming Claims & Underwriting Forum 2023, taking place on 21 June in London.

This year's half-day conference, followed the COVER Customer Care Awards ceremony, will be held at the Montcalm Marble Arch in London and chaired by COVER editor, John Brazier.

In conjunction with sponsors Guardian, HSBC Life and UnderwriteMe, the 2023 event will embrace the theme of Moving with the Times by addressing a range of fundamental talking points concerning claims and underwriting in the life and health insurance sector.

The event is now nearly fully booked and there are limited spaces for registration available. There are also limits on complimentary passes available for insurance providers wishing to attend.

The CPD-accredited event kicks off with a keynote address from Colin Jemide, fraud prevention officer at the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), who will be presenting an overview of the referrals the IFED is receiving, uncover more recent cases of fraud in the life and health space and signs of potential fraud insurers need to be aware of in a modern, digital society.

UnderwriteMe will then take the stage, with digital account manager Katie Dennehy, and director of business development Simon Jacobs, set to discuss how the claims management process can be further transformed through the application of digital tools and how it can ultimately make the claims experience easier for customers.

This will be followed by Guardian's head of claims, Phil Deacon, talking to COVER reporter Jaskeet Briah about the vital role early intervention plays in supporting people to get back to work, and how the challenger insurer designed a proposition that encourages policyholders to contact them as soon as they're unable to work.

Up next, HSCB Life UK chief executive, Mark Hussein, will be detailing how the insurer is evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers, including modernising its overall proposition, key trends emerging from its claims data and how policyholders are supported at the point of claim, as well as giving an update on its digital underwriting update, launched around one year ago.

Intermediaries will then take centre stage, as Charlotte Rogers, protection specialist at Radcliffe & Co Independent Advisers, and Paul Reed, director of Vita, will examine whether it is time to scrap BMI from the underwriting process as an outdated and unfit-for-purpose metric that could be doing more harm than good.

The final session of the conference will take a look into the future at the direction of travel for claims and underwriting, featuring the thoughts of Emma Thomson, representing the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), and Eoin Lyons, chief executive of OPAL

