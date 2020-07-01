Yulife
yulife confirms GRiD involvement
Following appointment of Barry Waring
yulife... unlocking the group risk market with gamification?
Making life insurance 'cool'
yulife appoints Barry Waring as head of broker distribution
Ex-Omnilife sales manager
yulife raises £10m funding
Led by Creandum Funds
COVER Feature: Rising rates
The bad news and the good news
Yulife officially launches with £3m funding
Life insurance proposition using app, behavioural science and artificial intelligence
Ex-PruProtect CEO launches life start-up business with AIG Life
Tech firm Yulife is the "world's first lifestyle insurance business"