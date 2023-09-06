YuLife enters group health insurance with Bupa partnership

YuLife currently offers group life insurance, critical illness and income protection cover, and will now extend the core elements of its offering, including access to the game-like YuLife app, to the health insurance market.

As well as offering health cover through Bupa, YuLife members can also access the range of health and wellbeing tools and services already on offer from Bupa.

YuLife members can now access Bupa's mental health cover, unlimited digital GP appointments, and access to treatment and referrals for cancer, mental health and musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions.

Investing in health and wellbeing in the workplace results in higher engagement, a more inclusive culture, lower sickness absence, and increased employee retention, YuLife detailed.

Bupa's policies offer three standard cover levels alongside custom-designed policies so employers to choose policies that fit their team's specific needs.

According to the Bupa Wellbeing Index, health insurance was the top three most sought-after benefits for a third (39%) of employees.

Sammy Rubin, YuLife founder and chief executive, commented that like life insurance, health insurance has "immense potential" to engage with policyholders and proactively encourage them to adopt healthier lifestyles.

"YuLife's launch of group health insurance provided by Bupa furthers our commitment to enriching our member's health, providing benefits that are truly valued by employees, and boosting workplace wellbeing at businesses across the country," Rubin stated.

"Access to high-quality healthcare is transformative for employees' sense of mental, physical, and financial wellbeing, especially in the current economic landscape. This forms part of our mission of making health and wellbeing accessible to all, and ensuring that YuLife members are living their best lives."

Richard Norris, general manager for business and specialist products at Bupa UK Insurance, added that looking after the health and wellbeing of employees is "fundamental to building a thriving and successful business."

"This partnership will help more people to take charge of their everyday health and wellbeing, while also offering reassurance that high-quality healthcare is there when it's needed," Norris said.