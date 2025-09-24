Rising number of Brits turning to AI for mental health support: YuLife

In the four weeks to mid-September 2025, 2,000 Google searches were recorded for 'AI therapist' in the UK, compared to 563 searches in the prior four-week period, YuLife told COVER. YuLife analysed NHS data by the British Medical Association (BMA) which found that in 2024, 5.2 million referrals were made to mental health services in England, rising by 37.9% compared to 2019. Around 1.7m people were on waiting lists for care, which YuLife said "underscores a system unable to keep pace with spiralling demand". Specifically, there has been a rise in probable mental disorders among you...