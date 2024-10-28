MetLife expands YuLife partnership

Insurer, MetLife UK, has partnered with technology provider, YuLife, have partnered to launch a group income protection proposition for the UK market.
The product will give customers access to a specially developed version of the YuLife app. The partnership has the slogan "keep work working" and is aimed at encouraging employee engagement with mental and physical wellbeing activities. The reason behind partnership, according to the providers, is to deliver better outcomes for employees and employers. According to the pair UK employees are absent an average of 7.8 days per year, the partnership aims to alleviate this by improving the physical and mental aspects of working life. YuLife said that 87% of its users have reported an impro...
