Gender disparity in workplace wellbeing

YuLife research

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Financial services tech provider, YuLife, has released research which indicates women are falling behind men in workplace wellbeing.

The survey, which spoke to over 1,000 UK employees, showed that 54% of women rate their wellbeing as "good," compared to 63% of men. Of the workplace benefits contributing to wellbeing, flexible working was the most sought after by those asked, 46% of women cited it as their top request for 2025. Paid wellness days and sabbaticals also ranked highly for desired benefits. Health insurance ranked as the third most requested employee benefit in 2025.Employers currently are falling short of the healthcare mark, 35% of employees think their employer is bridging the wellbeing gap and 10% be...

More on Group Protection

