VitalityHealth overhauls PMI pricing measures
VitalityHealth has announced it will change its renewal pricing approach for individual private medical insurance (PMI) policies within the guidance of a new 'Fair, Intuitive and Transparent' (FIT) framework.

VitalityHealth enhances e-Billing
VitalityHealth has invested in Healthcode's services so independent practitioners and hospitals will find it quicker to submit e-bills for patients with a VitalityHealth policy.

Discovery reports slower growth in operating profits
Vitality's South African-based parent company Discovery grew operating profit by a 'lower than usual rate' of 7% in part due to investment in VitalityHealth's new systems, the insurer's interim results for the six months to 31 December 2015 have shown....

Profits up and new business down for Vitality
Vitality has seen a 16% rise in profits to £42.8m for its life and health insurance businesses, while combined new business sales declined 2% to £105m in the 12 months to June 2015.

