VitalityHealth
Vitality launches cancer product
£570 a month benefit
Vitality announces The Running World Cup
‘The world’s biggest mass sporting event’
Vitality unveils RAND economic impact study
Benefits of physical activity globally
Mindfulness apps found to be effective but embarrassing
19% worry about judgement
VitalityHealth launches Moratorium+ on personal PMI
'More competitive for those new to health insurance'
VitalityHealth partners with Doctify
‘Vitality Specialist Finder’
VitalityHealth enhances cancer cover
At no extra cost
'Mental health is physical': A corporate case study
How can we achieve mental and physical health parity at work?
Vitality Essentials to be launched for SMEs
Preventative healthcare benefits
COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room
Full conference review
Apple Watch 4 available to Vitality members
Latest version of wearable technology enhances Vitality Active Rewards benefit
VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work
Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme
Vitality UK parent company reports 17% profit growth
New business across VitalityHealth and VitalityLife increases by 12%
Virtual GP services: NHS vs private
As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson
Bad health choices cutting workers' life expectancy
Unhealthy behaviour and other risk factors significantly reducing longevity, research by VitalityHealth has revealed
More than half of consumers want healthy behaviour to affect premium
Research from VitalityHealth also reveals that 78% of PMI holders would increase physical activity to reduce policy costs
Ill-health costs UK firms six working weeks a year in lost productivity
Annual absentee and presentee figures equate to £77.5bn blow to our economy, a study has revealed.
Vitality launches Value Statements to show rewards for healthy customers
The health and life insurer dished out £63m worth of additional value to its customers for 2017, figures show.
VitalityHealth overhauls PMI pricing measures
VitalityHealth has announced it will change its renewal pricing approach for individual private medical insurance (PMI) policies within the guidance of a new 'Fair, Intuitive and Transparent' (FIT) framework.
VitalityHealth enhances e-Billing
VitalityHealth has invested in Healthcode's services so independent practitioners and hospitals will find it quicker to submit e-bills for patients with a VitalityHealth policy.
Jessica Ennis-Hill extends Vitality partnership
Vitality has extended its partnership with Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill for another three years.
Discovery reports slower growth in operating profits
Vitality's South African-based parent company Discovery grew operating profit by a 'lower than usual rate' of 7% in part due to investment in VitalityHealth's new systems, the insurer's interim results for the six months to 31 December 2015 have shown....
Aviva Health & VitalityHealth form joint venture to procure affordable PMI
Aviva Health and VitalityHealth have formed a joint venture company for the procurement of hospital treatment on behalf of their private medical insurance (PMI) and healthcare trust customers.
Profits up and new business down for Vitality
Vitality has seen a 16% rise in profits to £42.8m for its life and health insurance businesses, while combined new business sales declined 2% to £105m in the 12 months to June 2015.