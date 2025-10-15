Providers invest in weight management

Bupa has launched its weight management plan for customers, the policy will be available to businesses via employee funding, partial funding or fully funded options. The plan includes a free remote GP consultation and 10% off monthly costs of the plan for consumer and small-and-medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers. The provider said it aimed to support those going through weight management with 24/7 access to a nurse via its Anytime Healthline, as well as through a GP review at six months. Dr Robin Clark, medical director, Bupa Insurance, said: "Obesity is one of the biggest hea...