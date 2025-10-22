Vitality sees 119% rise in mental health claims rates

Provider, Vitality, has found that its mental health claims rates have increased by 119% between 2019-2024.
Vitality's Talking Therapies benefit was a key factor that led to the claims rates more than doubling, according to the provider. Specifically, Talking Therapy claims rates increased by 167% between 2019-2024, offering services including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and counselling. The provider also recorded a rise in rates of mental health claims for anxiety disorder and depression - including Talking Therapies - having increased by 68% and 53%, respectively, during this period. Last year, younger people were found to have used Talking Therapy the most, with claims rates bein...
