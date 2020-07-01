Training
Six reasons why businesses should be disability-confident
Workplace wellbeing specialist Jo Stubbs discusses XpertHR's good practice guide on disability
IPTF launches income protection website
Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) hub for advisers and consumers
GRiD launches 'best practice' academy for advisers and providers
'Good grounding' for GRiD and CII's GR1 qualification
Employers should use EAPs to treat apprentices fairly
It is a legal requirement to ensure all employees are supported equally and utilising employee benefits is a recommended way to do so, GRiD has advised
Openwork launches adviser training academy
Network Openwork is seeking to attract and develop the next generation of financial advisers through the launch of a training academy.
PruHealth launches intermediary Vitality Academy
PruHealth with Vitality has launched a Vitality Academy, designed to provide brokers with learning and development support.
SimplyBiz Group launches Protection Academy
The SimplyBiz Group has launched a Protection Academy for its members to improve their knowledge and understanding of the protection market.
Westfield announces roadshows
Westfield Health has unveiled a series of free IFA roadshow dates, in a bid to debunk the myths surrounding health cover and help boost advisers' income.
First Complete to host income protection workshops
The network is hosting the workshops to ensure that every member of the First Complete network is given the tools, knowledge and techniques to serve their clients' protection needs.
Adviser criticises 'endless' list of 'unnecessary' qualifications
The seemingly "endless" list of industry qualifications such as the ISO22222 and the BS8577 are becoming a "cash cow" and are "unnecessary", says one adviser.
Tenet launches industry training college for new advisers
Tenet has launched a ‘Graduate Foundation College' pilot pre-employment and internship programme.
Unemployed graduates to train as IFAs
The Financial Skills Partnership (FSP) is to launch a plan to train 150 unemployed graduates as financial advisers.
233% rise in number of financial services apprenticeships
The number of apprenticeships in the financial services sector has rocketed by 233% in the past year, according to figures from the National Apprenticeship Service.
ifs organises breakfast briefing for Yorkshire based IFAs
The ifs School of Finance are holding a breakfast briefing for financial advisers in the Yorkshire area.