Advisers say documenting advice conversations takes "significant" time

Findings from The Exeter

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

One quarter (26%) of financial advisers have said that documenting and recording advice conversations takes up a “significant portion” of their time, according to The Exeter.

The provider surveyed 250 UK financial advisers discussing insurance products with clients, finding that their time is also being "significantly" impacted by network, industry and provider updates (35%), continued professional development and learning (31%) and meetings with business development managers and third parties (28%). Elsewhere, an increase in demand for advice and regulatory changes were cited as a key challenge for this year. The Exeter said this highlights a positive demand for advice and the time advisers are taking to understand and embed regulatory change. Commenting ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Two-thirds of parents worried about critical illness for children

Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

More on Adviser / Broking

Advisers say documenting advice conversations takes "significant" time
Adviser / Broking

Advisers say documenting advice conversations takes "significant" time

Findings from The Exeter

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 February 2025 • 1 min read
Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director
Adviser / Broking

Quilter names Zara Bray as distribution director

Leading the mortgage and protection strategy

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
The case for over-insurance for IHT
Adviser / Broking

The case for over-insurance for IHT

Impact of IHT a certainty

Tony Müdd
clock 11 February 2025 • 4 min read