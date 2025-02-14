The provider surveyed 250 UK financial advisers discussing insurance products with clients, finding that their time is also being "significantly" impacted by network, industry and provider updates (35%), continued professional development and learning (31%) and meetings with business development managers and third parties (28%). Elsewhere, an increase in demand for advice and regulatory changes were cited as a key challenge for this year. The Exeter said this highlights a positive demand for advice and the time advisers are taking to understand and embed regulatory change. Commenting ...