One quarter (26%) of financial advisers have said that documenting and recording advice conversations takes up a “significant portion” of their time, according to The Exeter.
The provider surveyed 250 UK financial advisers discussing insurance products with clients, finding that their time is also being "significantly" impacted by network, industry and provider updates (35%), continued professional development and learning (31%) and meetings with business development managers and third parties (28%). Elsewhere, an increase in demand for advice and regulatory changes were cited as a key challenge for this year. The Exeter said this highlights a positive demand for advice and the time advisers are taking to understand and embed regulatory change. Commenting ...
