CII launches training partnership

EDII's training programme, Digital Minds, aims to provide a series of modules on innovation skills and tools, delivered through a combination of traditional learning, experiential modules and industry-expert insights, as well as collaborative activities and projects. The CII said EDII's Digital Minds programme will help both individual CII members and companies to embrace the critical thinking, data appreciation, problem-solving skills and curiosity needed for the insurance and personal finance markets to succeed. Vanessa Riboloni, professional capabilities and insight manager, CII, s...