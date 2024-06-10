CII launches training partnership

Non-technical education

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has partnered with insurance innovation training provider, EDII, offering members non-technical education and development programmes.

EDII's training programme, Digital Minds, aims to provide a series of modules on innovation skills and tools, delivered through a combination of traditional learning, experiential modules and industry-expert insights, as well as collaborative activities and projects. The CII said EDII's Digital Minds programme will help both individual CII members and companies to embrace the critical thinking, data appreciation, problem-solving skills and curiosity needed for the insurance and personal finance markets to succeed. Vanessa Riboloni, professional capabilities and insight manager, CII, s...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Best Insurance launches AI underwriting solution

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

More on Individual Protection

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA
Individual Protection

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

“Strong” awareness of future financial plans

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 June 2024 • 2 min read
Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact
Individual Protection

Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact

Over-55s struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 June 2024 • 2 min read
Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders
Individual Protection

Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders

22% had never thought about life insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 June 2024 • 1 min read