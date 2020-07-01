The Exchange
IRESS: 50% rise in income protection during Q1
IRESS launches 'buy-now' term assurance option for advisers
IRESS shows 2018 will be 'record-breaking year' for protection
Protection sales show 22% year-on-year increase for Q3 2018 - IRESS
Income protection grows 37.8% during first nine months of 2018
IRESS: Protection business up 22% during H1 2018
Significant growth for income protection and multi-benefit products
IRESS data shows 20.5% protection sales increase
The Exchange indicates 'record-breaking quarter' for critical illness, life, income protection and multi benefit products for first three months of 2018
Avelo first to offer Engage Mutual's life plan to intermediaries
Avelo Exchange has added Engage Mutual's guaranteed 50 plus life cover plan to its service becoming the first to do so in the intermediary market.
Insurers may remove products today:1st-Exchange
Technology provider 1st-The Exchange has revealed some providers may remove their products from the system later today in preparation for tomorrow's ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), while others could do so on the day.
Advice should be jargon free - 1st Exchange
Technology provider 1st Exchange has called for the industry to use plain language to ensure product information is jargon free and more accessible to consumers.
Ensure firm is RDR-ready before selling - 1st Exchange
Advisers looking to sell out before 2012 will need to ensure their business is RDR-ready to stand a chance of attracting a buyer, says 1st Exchange.
Crystal clear?
Is past claims performance a guide to the future or will the FOS work on transparency be valuable to the industry? Gill Salton asks.