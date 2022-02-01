National Friendly debuts on Iress' financial platform

The Bristol-based mutual society has selected Iress' quote and apply portal, The Exchange, to expand the distribution footprint of its protection offering.

National Friendly launched its income protection proposition in October last year, aimed at providing protection in the event of illness and accidents, has a "common-sense" underwriting approach.

Dave Miller, Iress' executive general manager, commercial, said that The Exchange will enable National Friendly to "rapidly drive growth".

"We're looking forward to increasing that pace of change even further as new products go live in the coming months," Miller commented.

National Friendly's head of sales and marketing, Oliver Jones, added: "Iress will allow National Friendly to scale up and expand our distribution capabilities. The Exchange covers a large part of the market and gives us the ability to offer a wider range of products to a wider range of people.

"In addition, at National Friendly we want to work with people that have the same values as us. We pride ourselves on our relationships both with our customers and our partners and Iress clearly has the same philosophy. We're looking forward to a successful partnership," Jones commented.