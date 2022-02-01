National Friendly debuts on Iress' financial platform

Offers over-50s life assurance and income protection products

clock • 1 min read
National Friendly debuts on Iress' financial platform

Iress has annnounced that insurer National Friendly has gone live on its financial professional’s platform, The Exchange, to help drive growth in its over-50s life assurance and income protection products.

The Bristol-based mutual society has selected Iress' quote and apply portal, The Exchange, to expand the distribution footprint of its protection offering.

National Friendly launched its income protection proposition in October last year, aimed at providing protection in the event of illness and accidents, has a "common-sense" underwriting approach.

Dave Miller, Iress' executive general manager, commercial, said that The Exchange will enable National Friendly to "rapidly drive growth".

"We're looking forward to increasing that pace of change even further as new products go live in the coming months," Miller commented.

National Friendly's head of sales and marketing, Oliver Jones, added: "Iress will allow National Friendly to scale up and expand our distribution capabilities. The Exchange covers a large part of the market and gives us the ability to offer a wider range of products to a wider range of people.

"In addition, at National Friendly we want to work with people that have the same values as us. We pride ourselves on our relationships both with our customers and our partners and Iress clearly has the same philosophy. We're looking forward to a successful partnership," Jones commented.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

AIG Life rolls out new protection adviser toolkit

Neilson FS partners with Post Office on life insurance offering

More on Income Protection

BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers
Individual Protection

BIBA manifesto narrows in on support for vulnerable consumers

Call for IPT to be reduced to 10%

Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read
Aegon extends Business Protection and Relevant Life immediate cover
Business

Aegon extends Business Protection and Relevant Life immediate cover

Increased medical limits for Income Protection

Hemma Visavadia
clock 25 January 2022 • 1 min read
Reviti Life Insurance ceases operations
Term Assurance

Reviti Life Insurance ceases operations

Less than three years after launching

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read