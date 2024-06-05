Iress adds OneFamily's Over 50s cover to platform

The addition of the mutual society's Over 50s life cover to the platform aims to help to increase reach and drive growth, Iress said, whilst broadening Iress's coverage for more demographics. Warren O'Connell, head of business development, Sourcing, Iress noted the over 50s demographic is a growing one, as The Centre for Aging Better estimates that over 40% of the UK population is over 50 and that this number is set to grow. O'Connell told COVER: "It's essential this growing section of our population is properly catered for when it comes to protecting their families and the more optio...