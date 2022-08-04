Shepherds Friendly launches on Iress Exchange

Simplification of advice process

Iress has announced that Shepherds Friendly’s income protection products have gone live on its platform, The Exchange.

Through listing its products on The Exchange, the mutual said it forms part of its wider strategy to ensure more consumers can easily access cover and its available benefits.

The platform will also allow Shepherds Friendly to simplify its application process for advisers and their respective clients.

The partnership with Iress follows on from the mutual's recently launched Simplified Application process for income protection products.

The changes offer an alternative application route which is based on "moratorium underwriting" with less medical questions to answer, allowing more advisers get cover for their clients quicker.

The application process alongside the existing fully underwritten option, as well as range of comparison platforms, will all be available for advisers on The Exchange.

Dave Miller, executive general manager, commercial, Iress, said: "We're thrilled to have Shepherds Friendly on board with The Exchange, and to be able to offer advisers access to an increasingly broad range of income protection products."

"It's one of our aims to provide our customers with access to the most comprehensive range of products in the market and Shepherds Friendly are an important part of that."

Antony Uttley, Shepherds Friendly chief sales officer added that this was an exciting partnership that "we've been eager to share with our intermediaries."

"We hope that joining The Exchange, combined with our new simplified application, will make applying for our Income Protection quicker and easier than ever."

