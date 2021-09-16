IRESS rolls out new income protection enhancement for The Exchange

The new update to IRESS' The Exchange platform, titled ‘Features', aims to provide advisers with comparison tools for protection products across multiple policy features, beyond price comparison.

The provider stated that the enhancement is the result of "extensive work with the industry" to standardise providers' specific interpretations of protection features and introduce collective definitions that are easier for advisers to understand and compare.

The comparison tool incorporates added benefits that are regularly included with income protection policies and other cover, which are often unique to individual providers, to provide a greater emphasis on value to the policyholder.

Users will be able to compare a set of 12 additional product benefits and features in a single comparison report, with all income protection providers included on The Exchange.

Iress' executive general manager, commercial, Dave Miller, said: "Developing Features has taken a lot of coordinated effort from the whole industry and this effort has proved that we can come together to make advisers' and customers' lives easier.

"Features makes it possible to compare protection products in a way never before possible, enabling advisers to inform their customers better and ensure they understand exactly what they are buying."

Co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force, Jo Miller, commented: "With the increasing popularity of added value services, the need for understanding and clarity for advisers is paramount and the recent enhancements to The Exchange's income protection service recognises and speaks to this need.

"The value of The Exchange's Income Protection service is that it brings together a comprehensive range of information and detail on product features and benefits allowing for a useful comparison by adviser and client alike, saving the adviser time and providing insight. With this welcome development comes the hope that advisers can focus on demonstrating the real value of income protection to their clients and Iress are to be commended on their work in this area."