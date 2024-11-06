Iress adds Scottish Widows' new IP to platform

The IP product will now sit alongside Scottish Widows' existing term, multi-benefit and mortgage protection products on The Exchange. Rose St Louis, protection director, Scottish Widows, said: "Our goal is to help people to be better prepared financially if they were not able to work. Our new IP product is the next step on our mission to help people build their financial resilience and make it easier for advisers to serve more of their customers' needs with a streamlined process and slicker experience through tech partners like Iress." In October 2024, Scottish Widows re-entered the I...