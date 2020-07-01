Stress
Almost 90% of UK workers suffer 'excessive' stress
Survey of 140 companies
Five signs a workplace might be suffering from stress
On National Stress Awareness Day
Britons not seeking professional help for stress - Cigna
One in seven turn to alcohol
Six ways to tackle summer holiday stress
From nutritionist Lily Soutter
One in three employers admit 'company culture is causing stress'
60% ‘need to do more’ to support staff
Sharpest rise in mental health services among men under 30 - Unum
Men make up 57% of cases
'Money can't buy you happiness… but it can be a source of unhappiness'
Says Quilter’s Jane Goodland
'Always on culture' causing 'workplace mental health crisis'
Westfield Health’s Wellbeing Index suggests
National Stress Awareness Day: What are the UK's most stressful jobs?
Average Brit spends 3,507 days at work
Women are 'more stressed' than men
According to Cigna Wellbeing 360 Survey
More than half of young workers struggle more during winter
Research from Canada Life
Income protection: Mental health under the spotlight
Protection Guru analysis
Bupa makes genetics testing kit available to businesses
‘Bupa SmartDNA’
Less than fifth of employers managing staff mental health - GRiD
Only 15% taking measures to improve financial wellbeing
Five helpful tips to get us through 'dry January'
From head of coaching at Westfield Health
More than half of SME workers are stressed - Drewberry
48% are looking to move jobs
One in five SME owners experience 'imposter syndrome'
Procrastination and opportunity avoidance key symptoms, limiting growth and business development
Mental health support would improve employee loyalty - Health Shield
Over half of employees feel they would take less time off work if employers looked after their mental wellbeing
Employee stress is a 'mental health timebomb' - Cigna
84% of UK workers have suffered poor mental health, but only a quarter received support from employers
A guide to post-traumatic stress disorder
At what point, asks RedArc's Christine Husbands, does post-traumatic stress become post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD)?
Workplace stress the main reason for short-term absence
Lack of workplace initiatives and no group protection both reasons for higher than above average employee sickness
One in three employees take time off due to mental health
The majority of managers do not have suitable training
Employees struggling with their finances report higher workplace stress
Employees struggling with their finances suffer from far higher levels of stress, and poorer health, than those who are unworried financially, a new report has found.