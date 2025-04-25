Microstressors 'wearing down' UK adults

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults in April 2025, finding that many were unable to pinpoint an overarching cause, despite regularly feeling stressed. More than one third (36%) of respondents said they have no major worries. It was the small everyday frustrations – known as microstressors - that appeared to be "quietly wearing them down" (45%), Vitality said. Microstressors - the small moments appear to be manageable on their own but actually illicit a stress response in our mind and bodies – affected Gen Z in particular. Around 65% of Gen Z said "little daily stresses" added up ...