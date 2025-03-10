Two thirds of young adults take extended leave due to illness

Two thirds (66%) of adults aged 18-24 and 61% of 25–34-year-olds have taken extended leave due to illness in the past five years, according to research by Barnett Waddingham.
This compared to 26% of workers aged 55 and over, with stress, anxiety, depression and burnout having been found to affect 18-24-year-olds at higher rates than older colleagues. Specifically, 74% of those aged 18-24 experienced burnout, compared to 40% of over 55s. Barnett Waddingham surveyed 2,002 employees working for UK businesses with 10 employees or more. It found a "seismic shift" in how younger workers approach their careers and the traditional corporate ladder being challenged, with younger generations prioritising wellbeing, flexibility and personal fulfilment. According to t...
