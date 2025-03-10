Two thirds of young adults take extended leave due to illness

74% of 18-24-year-olds experienced burnout

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Two thirds (66%) of adults aged 18-24 and 61% of 25–34-year-olds have taken extended leave due to illness in the past five years, according to research by Barnett Waddingham.

This compared to 26% of workers aged 55 and over, with stress, anxiety, depression and burnout having been found to affect 18-24-year-olds at higher rates than older colleagues. Specifically, 74% of those aged 18-24 experienced burnout, compared to 40% of over 55s. Barnett Waddingham surveyed 2,002 employees working for UK businesses with 10 employees or more. It found a "seismic shift" in how younger workers approach their careers and the traditional corporate ladder being challenged, with younger generations prioritising wellbeing, flexibility and personal fulfilment. According to t...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Exeter launches product enhancements

Zurich updates income protection offering

More on Group Protection

Two thirds of young adults take extended leave due to illness
Group Protection

Two thirds of young adults take extended leave due to illness

74% of 18-24-year-olds experienced burnout

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 March 2025 • 2 min read
Yurtle launches caregiver insurance for employees
Group Protection

Yurtle launches caregiver insurance for employees

Cash support to reduce unplanned absences

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 March 2025 • 3 min read
Male employees call for increased mental health support
Group Protection

Male employees call for increased mental health support

30% unsure where to turn for help

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 February 2025 • 2 min read