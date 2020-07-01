statutory sick pay
Government seeks support to transform sick pay
Work and health consultation
Statutory sick pay set for overhaul - industry reaction
Lower earnings threshold
Disability barriers to be 'tackled head-on' by government
New Equalities Hub
'Half of UK workers' off sick for longer than a month would struggle financially
One million too ill to work for longer than a month every year
Paul Avis: Group risk's Cinderella service
Does the importance of early intervention and effective rehabilitation during absence outweigh the financial benefits of group income protection?
Workers believe lottery win almost as likely as 12 weeks sick - survey
Almost as many UK workers believe they are likely to win the lottery (8%) as they are to be unable to work due to sickness for 12 weeks or more (9%), a survey for Cirencester Friendly has found.
Protection Review 2015: ABI develops workplace sick pay statement
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is developing a workplace statement that will allow employers to tell employees exactly what sickness benefits they are entitled to.
A third of UK workers without sick pay - LV=
Company sick pay is not available to 34% of working Britons, amounting to 11m people, research by LV= has revealed.
Second successive fall in numbers of long-term sick
There has been a second fall in the numbers of long term sick people between November 2014 and January 2015, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed.
Fall in numbers of long-term sick
The number of people who were off work with long-term sickness fell by 12,000 in the October-December period 2014 compared with a year earlier.
Average worker loses £430 a week on sick pay
The average worker's income drops by £430 a week if they are only provided with statutory sick pay by their employer, research from LV= has found.
Employees warn on Statutory Sick Pay
Over three-quarters (77%) of staff in the UK could not afford to meet their living costs if their income stopped tomorrow, research has warned.
IP 'must not be ignored' as employers reduce sick pay- PG Mutual
With over 300,000 employees moving from work to state sickness benefits, and many employers looking to reduce sick pay within the next year, income protection 'must not be ignored', PG Mutual has said.
Providers warn of "woefully" unprotected masses despite SSP rise
Providers have welcomed the government's statutory sick pay increase, but warned against "woefully" high rates of unprotected families as welfare cuts continued.
Case study: My client has no protection at all
My client is 35, single and earns a significant wage. He has no protection at all. He rents an expensive property in south west London and has no living relatives. I am trying to advise him on why he needs protection. What types could be best for him...
IP Sales - Batten the hatches!
So, you haven't sold income protection to your clients. What's the worst that can happen? According to John Bridge, an awful lot...
Employees unaware of sick pay and benefits - Canada Life
Employees do not understand the level of financial support they would be entitled to if they were unable to work due to sickness, new research has revealed.
Sick benefit recipients could be forced back to work
Benefit claimants currently too sick to work could face losing their payments if they do not go back into employment.
Single state benefit proposal bodes well for protection industy
A single state benefit could be moving a step nearer today with the publication of a consultation paper on the future of the welfare state.
Only 10% of workers have protection cover
British employees are leaving themselves woefully unprotected financially in the event that something unpredictable happens leaving them unable to work, according to new research.
Sickness benefit reform to continue - Duncan Smith
Iain Duncan Smith, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, has vowed to press ahead with the previous Labour government's plan to review the work capability of all 2.5 million people claiming incapacity benefit.
Family stress tops workplace absence
Family and home issues are the top cause for workplace absence for 18% of employers according to research by Group Risk Development (GRID).
Clarity needed on EU sickness rules - Friends Provident
Friends Provident has voiced concerns that EU rules on long-term sick leave could impact on IP product design, as the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) notes the ruling is dissuading small businesses employing new staff.