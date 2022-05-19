Unum UK proposes Statutory Sick Pay overhaul

The suggested changes are part of the employee benefits provider's Statutory Sickness Support proposal, which aims to shift the SSP focus away from payments and instead focus on delivering "effective" employee support.

SSP, which was introduced in the 1980s, allows workers to receive £99.35 a week if they are unable to work due to ill health.

However, research conducted by WPI Economics and commissioned by Unum, found that around two million workers, 70% of which are women, fail to qualify for support.

In a bid to address this, Unum said its new system would offer support for workers by widening its eligibility criteria, allowing more workers to be protected, as well as bringing the rules up to date to accommodate flexible working patterns.

Unum's proposed reforms would aim to boost SSP contributions from 28% of earnings under the current system to 63%, with workers earning less than £25,000 a year set to benefit the most.

The proposal also aims to simplify calculation and administration for employers and strengthen the "safety net to reduce income shocks and alleviate poverty."

Alongside the overhaul to sick pay, Unum is also calling on the Government to provide targeted guidance and support for employers and introduce a new conditional sick pay rebate for small businesses.

In addition, the provider said it would like to see the Government launch a £500 million fund to deliver a "shot in the arm" for SME investment in health at work.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, explained that tackling sickness absence should be a "top priority".

"Statutory Sick Pay is a 40-year-old system that's really showing its age: it offers no protection at all for the lowest-paid workers and misses the opportunity to promote early intervention and empower employers to deliver the right support for their employees to stay in or get back to work," he said.

Angela Matthews, head of policy and research at Business Disability Forum, remarked that many large employers pick up the cost of a "poor" SSP system to prevent employees experiencing financial disadvantage, but this has become harder since the pandemic.

"We cannot Level Up the country, address increasing intersectional health inequalities, or harness the Government's commitment to increase flexible work options unless we urgently remodel the SSP system. We hope this study will propel them to do so, now," she concluded.