Coronavirus: 'Alternative evidence' being considered for IP claims

Statutory sick day extended to workers from first day off work to help contain COVID-19

On Tuesday we reported that ActiveQuote had seen a spike in income protection (IP) enquiries as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the UK worsened.

This morning it was confirmed that the number of cases in the UK had reached 90.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced that people who self-isolate will be granted statutory sick pay (SSP) from the first day - not the fourth - to help contain the spread of COVID-19. This means those receiving SSP would get an extra £40.

The BBC reported yesterday that Greggs confirmed it would be paying staff who have to self-isolate because of COVID-19. Its default position is that it pays contract hours rather than the legal minimum.

It remains unclear, however, how IP providers would deal with claims from policyholders with short-term deferred periods where claims are made due to self-isolation but without the existence of medical evidence.

This is particularly concerning for those working in the gig economy or the self-employed who could face losing up to two weeks-worth of pay due to self-isolation.

"Normally even for short term deferred periods IP providers would expect a ‘sick note' (or fitness to work note) provided by the doctor, but I don't think these would ordinarily exist here - and of course in the majority of cases there is nothing actually wrong with the person," Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley told COVER.

Income protection specialist Cirencester Friendly offers ‘day one' and one week deferred IP options which allow its members to claim in the event of short term illnesses.

"Our current stance in relation to the coronavirus outbreak is that if the member is suffering with symptoms or has been told by 111 or Public Health to self-isolate, then a claim will be considered," said David Macgregor, commercial director of Cirencester Friendly. "We appreciate that currently providing a medical certificate from a GP for coronavirus is very difficult and therefore we will be requesting alternative documentary evidence, which might include asking if the virus was contracted abroad."

After 14 days Cirencester Friendly will ask members for medical certification.

Holloway Friendly said it would judge each claim individually. "It's very hard to apply a blanket approach to a situation which has lots of variables and also different personal circumstances; plus set an approach around a situation which is evolving all the time," said head of marketing, Georgia d'Esterre.

She added: "If a company is sending people home to self-isolate then you would imagine that they will still be paid as normal so there would be no loss of income. Ultimately, if one our members contacts us we would still follow our claims process and checks and make a decision based on the member's personal situation. This is what we do with all our claims and why we have such a good claims approach and service."