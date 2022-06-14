LV= pays out over £5 million on IP claims during early 2022

Between January and April

John Brazier
LV= paid out £5.4 million on individual income protection claims during the first four months of the year, the provider has detailed.

The total pay-out figure includes income protection and personal sick pay claims between January and April this year.

Claims pay outs for income protection totalled £4.4m during the period, including new claims and those made before 1 January, covering more than 700 income protection claimants aged between 23 and 63.

Personal sick pay claims figures totalled over £1m during the period, with an average pay out of £1,046. The most common reasons for a claim were musculoskeletal conditions, Covid-19 and fatigue.

Mike Farrell, director of protection sales at LV=, commented: "As energy prices and day-to-day living costs are rising, people are looking at ways to rein in their spending. Many are considering cancelling insurance policies, but it is important that they understand the value of protection generally and specifically the benefits that income protection provides.

"Statutory sick pay, for example, amounts to just £99.35 a week and groups that are vulnerable to financial hardship, such as renters or self-employed workers, would struggle financially if accident or illness prevents them working.

"People may question if they can afford protection, but it offers huge benefits and the financial impact of a serious illness or accident can be devastating."

