Debbie Kennedy: Everyone deserves a sick pay system that works
'Two million employees in the UK do not qualify for statutory sick pay'
The Covid-19 pandemic has made clear the inadequacies of Statutory Sick Pay and it's time to find an alternative solution, writes Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=
When it comes to the subject of Statutory Sick Pay (SSP), most people including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, would agree that it is too low to cover essential outgoings. For months, Mr Hancock has been trying to convince the Treasury to increase SSP so that more people can afford to self-isolate after experiencing Coronavirus symptoms. This has resulted in a pitiful rise of 50p to £96.35 a week, which is not enough to live on. Families depending on these income streams may struggle to make up...
