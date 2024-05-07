94% of insurance counselling appointments accessed by employees: ABI

In the ABI's latest report, Growing Demand – increased use of health and protection services in 2022, the association collected data on how many people used insurance provided by their employer to access health services, finding that 192,000 of the 200,000 people who used mental health counselling and therapy services did so using workplace insurance. Of the 1.8m people who accessed healthcare through either health or protection insurance in 2022, 75% relied on workplace provided schemes to do so. The ABI said this highlights the crucial role of the employer in protecting the health of t...