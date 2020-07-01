St James's Place
Ex-SJP adviser: 'Anger over cruise cancellation unsurprising'
SJP reviewing incentives
SJP accused of using dated stereotypes to attract women to academy
Complementary beauty treatments
SJP launches internal review of its incentives structure
Internal memo from SJP CEO
St James's Place joins the PDG
To drive better outcomes for customers
SJP advice arm sees losses despite £700m in adviser fees
Earned £743m in adviser charges
FOS complaints against advisers continue to fall
Sesame most complained-about advice firm
FOS upholds half of complaints against networks
Adviser networks had half of the complaints against them referred to Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) upheld in the first six months of the year.