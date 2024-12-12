Life assurance and assisted dying

Assisted dying is one of those subjects where most people will have a view. Few will sit on the fence, with most having strong views based on practical, ethical, moral or religious grounds. It is a difficult and emotive subject, made all the more so when it becomes real, as it did for me recently with the death of my wife's sister. Under the circumstances if she had the option, she would have chosen assisted dying but, of course, it was not an option. The first step has now been taken with parliament giving its support for legalisation. It will take several years before this bill beco...