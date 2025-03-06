According to a survey of 6,000 UK adults, the cost of living has continued to impact respondents' ability to manage their finances (71%). Other factors included salaries not increasing – or not increasing enough (26%) – and ill-health affecting people's ability to earn an income (13%). Overall, 60% did not feel financially comfortable and 16% said that they are struggling financially. Those on lower incomes were hit harder; 39% of those earning up to £20,000 a year said their financial situation has worsened, compared to those with incomes between £40,001-£60,000 a year (22%) and thos...