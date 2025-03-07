The COVER Review: PMI demand, International Women's Day and a new COVER event

Week commencing 03 March 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk about recent provider updates, demand for private medical insurance (PMI), International Women's Day and a new COVER event.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 03 March 2025. Here are the top stories this week: Zurich adds Reframe Cancer to group CI Financial situations have worsened for one third of adults  Q3 2024 highest on record for private hospital admissions New NHS support Mental health concerns highest among Gen Z female workforce COVER Customer Care Conference 2025: Event launches

