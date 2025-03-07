The COVER Review: PMI demand, International Women's Day and a new COVER event

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk about recent provider updates, demand for private medical insurance (PMI), International Women's Day and a new COVER event.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 03 March 2025. Here are the top stories this week: Zurich adds Reframe Cancer to group CI Financial situations have worsened for one third of adults Q3 2024 highest on record for private hospital admissions New NHS support Mental health concerns highest among Gen Z female workforce COVER Customer Care Conference 2025: Event launches
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.