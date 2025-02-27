St James's Place posts near £400m profit for 2024

Historic ongoing service evidence review continues

Jenna Brown
clock • 3 min read

Profits after tax at St James’s Place (SJP) were £398.4 million last year compared to a 2023 £9.9m loss, latest results show, while the firm added its multi-million pound ongoing service review was a work in progress.

Results for the year ended 31 December 2024 also showed a post-tax underlying cash result of £447.2m compared to £392.4m in 2023. This was up 14% year-on-year despite charge structure implementation costs headwind, the wealth management business said. The firm posted gross inflows of £18.4bn compared to 2023's £15.4bn and net inflows represented 2.6% of opening funds under management (2023: 3.5%). Its results from last year revealed the advice giant had made a £426m provision to refund clients for ongoing advice charges. Today's results said its historic ongoing service evidence re...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

PFS turmoil continues as interim CEO Don MacIntyre exits

Fairstone completes double buyout deal

More on Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch claimants paid £100m in 2024
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch claimants paid £100m in 2024

1,418 paid claims

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 February 2025 • 2 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Finalists announced
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Finalists announced

Championing diversity, equity and inclusion

COVER
clock 27 February 2025 • 6 min read
St James's Place posts near £400m profit for 2024
Adviser / Broking

St James's Place posts near £400m profit for 2024

Historic ongoing service evidence review continues

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 27 February 2025 • 3 min read