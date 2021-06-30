The COVER Excellence Awards celebrate the leading firms and intermediaries within the protection, life and health insurance space. Spanning advisory firms and insurance providers across 27 different categories this year there are three new awards for 2021. The Insurtech of the Year award aims to highlight the most innovative firm from the past 12 months that is working to develop and introduce new technological advancements to the health and protection sectors. There are also two new awards reflecting the critical importance of mental health and wellbeing to the health, life and protection industry: one for providers (Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support) and one for intermediaries (Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion). As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards – announced during a black-tie ceremony on 2nd November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts.

Date: 02 Nov 2021

The Brewery, London