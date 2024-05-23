Spectrum.Life rebrands to health and wellbeing provider

As part of the rebranding, Spectrum.Life has launched several new products and services, including virtual primary care, child and adolescent mental health supports, online neurodiversity assessments and digital mental health offerings. The provider said the move better reflects its market position as a digital health partner for those in the insurer, workplace and education sectors seeking to support their members, employees and students, embracing future opportunities. Stephen Costello, chief executive officer and co-founder, Spectrum.Life, said: "We needed a new brand to reflect wh...