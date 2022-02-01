Spectrum.Life to provide health and wellbeing support to Sodexo

The new partnership will see Spectrum.Life's EAP provided to UK and Ireland staff of the French food services firm, incorporating free counselling and wellbeing support, which can be accessed through a freephone helpline, live chat, WhatsApp, SMS, and email.

In addition to counselling, Spectrum.Life will also offer support with trained and experienced experts on a wide range of topics through the EAP, including guidance on financial, legal, and medical issues, cancer support, autism spectrum conditions, and meditation, as well as infertility and pregnancy loss support.

Digital support is also offered to improve the general wellbeing of the user through access to a digital gym with a range of live gym classes each week and on-demand access to 500 fitness classes.

A wellbeing seminar series includes a weekly schedule of live and on-demand events built around recognised wellbeing calendars, as well as key events and nutrition information.

In addition, as part of the agreement, Sodexo and Spectrum.Life have committed to delivering one fully funded Mental Health First Responder course for every five that Sodexo purchase, to SMEs, clients and partners of Sodexo, to expand the reach of mental health support and support social impact.

Ryan Candy, head of change, employee experience and people performance at Sodexo, said that the wellbeing of its staff is a "critical" and "integral" part of the group's culture.

"We have a laser focus on enhancing our colleagues' health and wellbeing and one of the ways we do this is through partnerships with industry experts such as Spectrum.Life, and we see this as a positive step in our journey to make Sodexo a great place to work," Candy said.

Dr. Sarah O'Neill, chief clinical officer and co-founder at Spectrum.Life, added: "Employers know their organisation is only as strong as its people, so taking steps to encourage a holistic approach to wellbeing in the management of colleagues' health is something businesses can't afford to overlook."