Spectrum.Life partners with Duality Healthcare

From next month, Duality Healthcare members will automatically have access to Spectrum.Life's 24/7 mental health services. Spectrum.Life's mental health services will integrate with Duality Healthcare's existing healthcare offerings. The deal also includes a referral partnership for digital mental health services and neurodiversity assessments which can be accessed by people in Northern Ireland through virtual or face-to-face referrals by Duality Healthcare's GPs. Duality Healthcare will offer private general practice care to Spectrum.Life's clients in Northern Ireland through its cli...