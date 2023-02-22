Spectrum.Life secures further £4.4M funding

Led by Act Venture Capital with oversubscribed participation from existing and new investors, the funding will be used to expand Spectrum.Life's team of 200 employees and to implement new features and resources onto the platform.

The company offers employees with education and prevention, crisis support, ongoing lifestyle coaching, relationship skills development, family health, injury recovery, and chronic illness management.

This is currently done through resources that are available 24/7, including self-guided e-Learning, live streamed events, integrated metrics and goal setting, and access to video appointments with clinicians and experts.

Stephen Costello, chief executive and co-founder of Spectrum.Life, said: "Our goal is to make mental health and wellbeing support accessible to everyone, and this funding will allow us to bring our game-changing solutions to even more individuals and organisations."

Last year, Spectrum.Life announced a partnership with Benenden Health, the first UK partnership with an insurance firm.

The latest round of funding brings the total investment raised by the platform to just under £8m (€9m).

Debbie Rennick, general partner at Act Venture Capital, commented: "We have strong conviction in this market opportunity and in the Spectrum.Life team and platform. The company's strong growth and success to date is only the beginning of a great future.

"We believe that their platform has the potential to make a significant impact on the mental health and wellbeing of individuals around the world, and we are proud to support their further growth with this investment.''