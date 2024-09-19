Spectrum.Life signs AI partnership

Spectrum.Life has partnered with Healthily, an artificial intelligence (AI) health information company, to improve health outcomes for organisations.
The partnership will see Spectrum.Life integrate the Healthily AI Next Steps Recommendation Engine and medical grade content into Spectrum.Life's AI Health Pathway technology. Healthily's "medically safe" assessments will be also integrated into the Spectrum.Life technology. Matteo Berlucchi, chief executive officer and co-founder, Healthily, said the partnership will help to support Spectrum.Life's insurance clients to prevent unnecessary health appointments and enable individuals to manage their own health. The combined offering also intends to streamline costs for the health ins...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.