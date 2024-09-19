Spectrum.Life signs AI partnership

Improving health outcomes

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Spectrum.Life has partnered with Healthily, an artificial intelligence (AI) health information company, to improve health outcomes for organisations.

The partnership will see Spectrum.Life integrate the Healthily AI Next Steps Recommendation Engine and medical grade content into Spectrum.Life's AI Health Pathway technology. Healthily's "medically safe" assessments will be also integrated into the Spectrum.Life technology. Matteo Berlucchi, chief executive officer and co-founder, Healthily, said the partnership will help to support Spectrum.Life's insurance clients to prevent unnecessary health appointments and enable individuals to manage their own health. The combined offering also intends to streamline costs for the health ins...

