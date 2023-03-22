Legal & General adds new services to Virtual Clinic

Part of employee wellbeing framework

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Legal & General Group Protection (L&G) has introduced new features to its Virtual Clinic for income protection clients, forming part of its 'Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported’ wellbeing framework.

L&G's Virtual Clinic provides employees and their immediate families with daily wellbeing support for long-term and short-term conditions, as well as early prevention measures.

New on-demand services have now been incorporated in the offering, including online physiotherapy from virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health, general health and wellbeing tools and resources from HCI Digital, and a new digital health and wellbeing platform and app from Spectrum.Life.

The new physiotherapy service is available to employees through Teladoc's Health365 app and portal, where customers can currently access virtual GP and mental health services.

Qualified physiotherapists can conduct assessments and diagnosis via video or phone, after which a treatment plan is written up, L&G said, with links to exercise videos and follow-up sessions also available if needed.

Meanwhile, the new general health and wellbeing resources have been added to HCI Digital's CONNECTPlus app, sitting alongside existing self-management support for a range of long-term health conditions.

The new feature on the app comprises interactive content on a range of topics, including attending hospital, women's health, men's health, healthy lifestyles and carer support.

L&G's recently launched partnership with Spectrum.Life will also be available to customers through the Virtual Clinic, allowing employees to access a digital health and wellbeing platform and app from Spectrum.Life.

The app includes access to live and on-demand fitness classes, self-guided mindfulness and meditation, nutritional wellbeing pathways, mental health eLearning, alongside money saving tips, guidance, rewards and online shopping discounts.

All of the new services announced today (22 March) will sit alongside the current offering on L&G's Virtual Clinic, which launched launch year, including virtual GP and mental health expertise, such as child mental health consultations.

James Walker, head of product and proposition at L&G Group Protection, commented: "Virtual Clinic, as part of our framework Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported. is about reimagining the nature of wellbeing support via Group Income Protection, ensuring it's not only simplified, joined-up and scalable - bringing more essential support to more people - but also person-centred, acknowledging that wellbeing is subjective, multi-faceted and rests on ensuring people are suitably equipped and engaged."

Walker said this is underpinned by HR communication support via its Be Well hub, and by access to an analytical tool available through Fruitful Insights to help intermediaries support clients to quantify their wellbeing performance, prioritise investment and enhance effectiveness.

