skin cancer
Aegon highlights skin cancer claim stats
Critical illness skin cancer claims for 2017 and helpful information regarding skin care
Rise in deaths from less common cancers
There was an increase of 2,700 in the number of deaths from less common cancers between 2010 and 2013, a report from Public Health England (PHE) and Cancer 52 has found.
Over 65s seven times more likely to develop melanoma
People over the age of 65 are about seven times more likely to develop malignant melanoma than 40 years ago, according to figures from Cancer Research UK.
South Pole expedition to raise awareness of health and protection
Chartered financial planner Patrick McIntosh from KMG will head for the South Pole to raise awareness of health issues and the importance of protection.
Warning on sun protection for outdoor workers
Outdoor workers are being left in the dark about protection from the sun, putting them at risk from UV radiation, research by AXA PPP has found.
Disease of the Month: Non-melanoma skin cancer
Recently in the news after alarming statistics detailing its prevalence, Non-melanoma skin cancer is a public health menace. PruProtect's Fergus Bescoby explains the implications
Skin cancer death rates 70% higher in men
Death rates from malignant melanoma are 70% higher in men than women, despite similar numbers being diagnosed with the disease each year, according to the latest figures from Cancer Research UK.
Bright Grey upgrades CI cancer definition
Bright Grey has upgraded its critical illness definition for cancer for personal and business protection menu plans.
Sanger Institute unlocks skin and lung cancer genetic codes
Scientists at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, have unlocked the entire genetic code of two of the most common cancers - skin and lung.