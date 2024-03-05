Healix launches skin cancer checks for employees

Dermatological assessments and referrals

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Healthcare trust provider, Healix, has partnered with Circle Integrated Care to offer employees access to dermatological assessments and referrals amid a rise in waiting times for dermatology appointments.

Circle Integrated Care is part of Circle Health Group, a private hospital provider in the UK.  Users will be able to submit a photo of their skin lesion or mole, which will then be reviewed by a dermatology expert. If a follow up is required, a face-to-face consultation for a biopsy or further treatment can be booked. More than half of the UK workforce (51%) now want access to private healthcare via their workplace amid growing concerns around access to care, according to recruitment agency, Robert Half. Ian Talbot, chief executive officer, Healix Health, said: "It's vital that emp...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Why we still need to talk IP

More on Employee Benefits

Healix launches skin cancer checks for employees
Employee Benefits

Healix launches skin cancer checks for employees

Dermatological assessments and referrals

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 March 2024 • 2 min read
Unum partners with Toothfairy on dental offering
Employee Benefits

Unum partners with Toothfairy on dental offering

Available to all new and renewing dental clients

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 February 2024 • 1 min read
MySanté expands cancer support for users
Employee Benefits

MySanté expands cancer support for users

Partnership with Perci Health

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 January 2024 • 2 min read