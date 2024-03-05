Healix launches skin cancer checks for employees

Healthcare trust provider, Healix, has partnered with Circle Integrated Care to offer employees access to dermatological assessments and referrals amid a rise in waiting times for dermatology appointments.
Circle Integrated Care is part of Circle Health Group, a private hospital provider in the UK. Users will be able to submit a photo of their skin lesion or mole, which will then be reviewed by a dermatology expert. If a follow up is required, a face-to-face consultation for a biopsy or further treatment can be booked. More than half of the UK workforce (51%) now want access to private healthcare via their workplace amid growing concerns around access to care, according to recruitment agency, Robert Half. Ian Talbot, chief executive officer, Healix Health, said: "It's vital that emp...
