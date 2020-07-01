psychiatry
Mental health at work becoming less taboo - BCC and Aviva
Survey by British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and Aviva finds nearly a third of businesses have witnessed increased absence due to mental health
Legal services has 'highest incidence' of mental illness
Five markets analysed for 'Benefits and Trends Survey 2018'
Being mindful of mental health
Pulse Insurance's Torquil Mclusky discusses the stigma surrounding mental health, embracing mindfulness and how the industry can provide more inclusive access to cover
Justin Harper: The mental strain of financial health
LV='s Justin Harper waxes lyrical about the virtues of income protection as a financial safety net for those facing mental health problems
Mental Health Awareness Week: How far have we come?
COVER editor Adam Saville explores what progress the life, protection and PMI industry has made with regards to supporting mental health
One in three employees take time off due to mental health
The majority of managers do not have suitable training