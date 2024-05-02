Tackling the UK mental health crisis

Has the time come for the group protection industry to consider how we can evolve our roles to help clients balance ‘fixing the individual' with ‘fixing the work'? It could be argued that because the latter is about workplace culture, it's something that's out of our remit and control. However, recent years have evidenced a growing understanding that mental health and wellbeing demand such a balance. So, what can we realistically do? To start with, we can help employers consider benefits and services as part of the bigger cultural picture, using an analytical tool designed for the purpos...