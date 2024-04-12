Dentists' Provident releases annual report

£5.2m paid in sickness claims

Cameron Roberts
Dentists’ Provident, an income protection provider for dental professionals, has released its performance statistics for 2023.

The firm stated that it had a 99% payment rate for new claims, which it put down to a dramatic reduction in Covid-related claims, bringing its statistics closer to pre-pandemic levels. The overall statistics were slightly down in 2023 (from 99.1% in 2022), with the firm also paying out less, as its total amount totted up to £5.6m in 2022 compared to £5.2m in 2023. Complaints about the underwriting and administration also rose to four from one in 2022, while those relating to claims remained equal at four in both years. According to the report, those aged between 46-55 made up the larg...

