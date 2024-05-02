The Exeter pays out £41.2m

Income protection showing growth

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Protection and health insurer, The Exeter, paid out £41.2 million in payouts across 2023, with income protection (IP) accounting for £11.3m of this.

The amount paid out for IP has increased from £9.9m in 2022, alongside the total payout for health insurance claims growing to £28.4m in 2023, up from £25.4m in 2022. IP claims were mostly attributed to musculoskeletal conditions (42.8%), hip & knee disorders (10.5%) and mental health conditions (7.5%). This is similar to last year's reasoning, with the notable absence of Covid-19 being a major cause for claim. The Exeter stated that it paid out 93% of insurance claims across its range, with 96% of income protection claims being successful, alongside 92% of health insurance claims and...

