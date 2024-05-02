Women in Protection 2024: Morning round-up

The annual conference, hosted by the Women in Protection Network, focuses on improving diversity within the protection market and helping the industry be more representative of the society it serves. The morning began with Hayley Barnard, CEO and co-founder, MIX, discussing overcoming change within yourself, yourself and the industry, and how to be more confident in your own abilities. She said benevolence bias among senior leaders is a common challenge which can hold people back, highlighting four ways to speak up. This includes re-educate (challenging wrong terminology), facilitatin...