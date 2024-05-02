Women in Protection 2024: Morning round-up

CEOs more likely to be called Simon or Andrew than be female

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Today (2 May, 2024), COVER attended the Women in Protection conference at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, focusing on empowering change.

The annual conference, hosted by the Women in Protection Network, focuses on improving diversity within the protection market and helping the industry be more representative of the society it serves. The morning began with Hayley Barnard, CEO and co-founder, MIX, discussing overcoming change within yourself, yourself and the industry, and how to be more confident in your own abilities. She said benevolence bias among senior leaders is a common challenge which can hold people back, highlighting four ways to speak up. This includes re-educate (challenging wrong terminology), facilitatin...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Individual Protection

Children's mental health referrals rise 42% in 2023
Individual Protection

Children's mental health referrals rise 42% in 2023

RedArc data shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 May 2024 • 2 min read
The long road ahead
Individual Protection

The long road ahead

Is protection support for long-term care fragmented?

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 May 2024 • 6 min read
Providers 'can do much more' for later life care: Vitality
Individual Protection

Providers 'can do much more' for later life care: Vitality

41% of adults worried about affording care costs

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 May 2024 • 1 min read