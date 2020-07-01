Pensions
CII responds to High Court pensions decision
WASPI case
More boys than girls have pensions at young age - HMRC data
'Counter intuitive'
UK retirement system sticks at world's 17th best
Iceland takes top spot
More than a quarter of women worry about managing finances
Survey of 1000 adults
Single Financial Guidance Body officially launches
Five core functions
Women more at risk of financial insecurity later in life - CII
Women stand at greater risk of 'pension poverty', according to report from CII's Insuring Women's Financial Futures
CII outlines Insuring Women's Futures manifesto
Report reveals worrying insights into pension life journey for women
More than £1m needed for perfect retirement
Survey of over-50s finds £55,000 a year to be ideal annual income from age 65 onwards, however the average pension pot is only £50,000 in total
Royal London: 25% rise in new intermediary protection business sales
From £647m in 2016 to £807m in 2017
Alan Morahan: How can employers improve pension engagement?
With auto-enrolment pension contributions rising, Punter Southall Aspire's Alan Morahan looks into how employers can ensure employees don't opt out