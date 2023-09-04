ABI completes £18.4m pension buyout with Just Group

The bulk annuity transaction - completed in June - covers 16 pensioner members and 118 deferred members of the ABI-sponsored scheme.

This deal follows previous transactions by ABI to secure member benefits including its £26m buy-in deal with Aviva in 2021 through which the benefits associated with 191 pensioner members were secured, and a £10m buy-in in in 2017.

Shepherd and Wedderburn provided legal advice to the scheme, while Just Group used internal legal counsel.

Trustee chair Alan Ritchie said successful completion of the deal was "a culmination of a lot of hard work from trustees, our advisers and the ABI over recent years to work towards this important milestone".

"The other trustees and I were impressed with the speed at which Just could move, and pleased with the pricing agreed. Overall, this is great news for members of the ABI pension scheme," he said.

ABI director of policy and long-term savings Yvonne Braun noted: "We are delighted to have secured the pension benefits for all members of our closed defined benefit pension scheme. Buyouts are rightly described as the gold standard for pension scheme members, and this transaction shows that this vibrant market caters for schemes of all sizes."

Just Group head of defined benefit (DB) sales Peter Jennings added: "We are delighted to have been able to fully insure the remaining members of the ABI Scheme enabled by our highly successful bulk quotation service.

"While the DB de-risking market looks set to remain busy for some time this transaction shows there's still plenty of competition and appetite to help schemes of all sizes secure their members' future pensions."

This article was first published by Professional Pensions