Surge in probate delays following IHT changes

The government states that probate, the process in which a person obtains the legal right to distribute a person's estate once they die, should be granted within 16 weeks of application. Statistics gathered by Quilter show a three-year rise of 209% for those waiting over six months, the highest increase in waiting. For those waiting between 21-23 months, the longest period recorded, the number has shot up 132%. Quilter said that upcoming legislation making pensions liable to inheritance tax (IHT) put mounting pressure on probate times, as further delays should be expected under the ne...