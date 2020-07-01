Paradigm Protect
Paradigm Protect adds APRIL UK to panel
Directly authorised
Paradigm Protect simplifies panel proposition
Following adviser and provider feedback
Paradigm Protect rolls out F&TRC's comparison service
Paradigm Protect has rolled out F&TRC's Quality Analyser product selection service to its adviser members.
Paradigm hosts mortgage and protection roundtable
Paradigm Mortgage Services has announced it is heading back to Belfast for its next mortgage and protection roundtable event.
Case study - Help to buy and protection cover
I am a protection and mortgage IFA with a few clients looking at Help to Buy. How can I arrange protection insurance for them such as life cover? I understand there have been difficulties in putting cover in place - is this the case, and what do I need...